Chelsea legend says club should splash the cash for Southampton defender
16 August at 18:10Former Chelsea midfielder and club legend Frank Lampard believes the West London club should fork out the money in order to nab Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk, according to Yahoo Sports.
The Dutch international has been linked with a move away from the south coast club, even venting his frustration of the club handling the situation via social media.
And, despite the price-tag, Lampard believes Chelsea should pay the amount to get the talented centre-back
“If you are looking around for a centre-back, Van Dijk is probably the best there is out there at the moment with Premier League experience and Chelsea should try and get him,” Lampard told Yahoo Sport in an exclusive.
“I was watching some video clips of him a few weeks back and when you study him, he is a class act. He is powerful in the air, comfortable on the ball, he can command a defence…he has it all. John Terry had that presence in the Chelsea defence for a long time and it is hard to find players like that, but Van Dijk has something about him.
