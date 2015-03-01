Chelsea legend suggests Ozil to move to Bayern Munich

Former Chelsea and Bayern Munich midfielder Michael Ballack has released an interview with German newspaper Bild and has gave his view over his compatriot Mesut Ozil who is negotiating a new contract with Arsenal but has yet to reach an agreement with the Gunners.



Ozil has still one 18 months left in his contract with the North London club.



“Mesut in an amazing player and he knows he’s an idol of Arsenal fans in London. If you are a top player in England you are a star, much more than in Germany. This could convince him to stay at Arsenal but if he wants to win more trophies I think he should consider a transfer to Bayern Munich.”



​Ballack spent four years at Chelsea winning six trophies including a Premier League title and three FA Cups. The former Germany star retired in 2012 after playing the last three years of his career at Bayern Leverkusen.

