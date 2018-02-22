Chelsea legend Vialli reveals why he ‘doesn’t like’ Lukaku

Chelsea legend Gianluca Vialli is now working as a pundit for Sky Sport Italia and is currently the co-commentator of the match of the week: Manchester United-Chelsea.



The former Italy striker was asked his thoughts on Romelu Lukaku, minutes before the Belgian netted the equalizer in the first half.



Vialli had no words of praise for the former Everton star.



“He is a great striker, a very good footballer but I don’t know if he is strong enough for Manchester United. His first touch is simply not good enough and I have the feeling he is big with small teams and small with the big teams.”



“He hasn’t have a great scoring record against top Premier League clubs but a partial explanation for this could be Manchester United’s struggles to create attacking chances.”



Unfortunately for Vialli and Chelsea, Lukaku scored one goal shortly after though we doubt the Italian’s opinion on Lukaku would change after his goal.