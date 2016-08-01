Chelsea have lost just one of their last 11 meetings with Leicester City in the Premier League (W9 D1 L1) – losing 1-2 in December 2015 at the King Power Stadium.



Leicester City have won just once in their 11 previous Premier League visits to Stamford Bridge (W1 D3 L7) – winning 2-0 in September 2000, with Muzzy Izzet and Stan Collymore getting on the scoresheet.



Leicester have lost 12 of their last 14 games against Chelsea in all competitions (W1 D1).



The Foxes are winless in their last 12 away Premier League games against ‘big six’ opposition (W0 D3 L9) – losing each of the last five.



Since losing to Man City in September, Chelsea have won each of their last seven home Premier League games, shipping just three goals and keeping five clean sheets in that time.



Antonio Conte has won 25 of his opening 30 home Premier League games as manager, no boss in the competition has won more of their opening 30. Jose Mourinho and Carlo Ancelotti also won 25, with Mourinho drawing and Ancelotti losing their 31st home games in charge.



Leicester have both scored and conceded in 14 of their 22 league games this season – more than any other Premier League side.