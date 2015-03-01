After Serbian midfielder Nemanja Matic bid farewell to Chelsea to complete his £40M move to Manchester United, reports in the UK have emerged that boss Antonio Conte has his eyes on an England international to be his replacement.



Danny Drinkwater could be the Italian tactician’s surprise choice as he looks to add more reinforcements to his squad before the August 31 deadline. The 27-year-old is understood to be at the top of Conte’s wanted list along with Bayern Munich’s Renato Sanches but with a contract at The King Power Stadium until 2021, prizing him away from the 2016 Premier League champions may be another matter.

With Algerian play-maker Riyad Mahrez seemingly edging closer to a move to Roma this summer, Leicester boss Craig Shakespeare will not want to see another of his big name stars vacate the club. His opposite number at Stamford Bridge however, is ready to try to reunite Drinkwater with his former team-mate N’Golo Kante in the heart of the midfield this season.