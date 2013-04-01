David Alaba.

Chelsea are ready to revisit the possibility of signing Bayern Munich left-back The Express writes that the 24-year-old, who is also adept at playing in the midfield, is the man who Blues boss Antonio Conte wants to provide competition to current star Marcos Alonso. The Stamford Bridge side have already been linked with a move for the player with the Daily Star reporting last month that the Italian tactician had asked for Alaba as he looks to re-vamp the squad.



The Austrian international has a contract in Bavaria until 2021 and if the Premier League leaders want to add him to their squad in the summer, they will have to see off competition from Real Madrid. Don Balon suggests that President Florentino Perez wants to bring the player to the Spanish capital and has instructed his coach Zinedine Zidane to bring him to the Bernabeu ahead of next season.

Real beat Bayern 2-1 in last night’s Champions League quarter-final first-leg at the Allianz Arena and will now start as clear favourites to finish the job back in Spain in just six days’ time.