Chelsea could be on the verge of making a shock move for Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy. The Premier League champions are currently locked in a well-documented row with Spanish frontman Diego Costa who is refusing to return to training after being told he’s surplus to requirements this season.





As the situation rumbles on, Blues boss Antonio Conte is considering bringing another striker after landing Alvaro Morata last month and the 30-year-old England striker, according to The Mirror , is the man that the Italian considers to have the right profile.

Vardy rejected a move to Arsenal two seasons ago as he led The Foxes to Premier League glory and after scoring 13 times last term as the club struggled to repeat the miracle of 2015-16, he could be available at a competitive price compared to a rival frontman who is much younger and therefore more expensive.