

Spanish sports journal As has quoted Sky Sports in reporting that Chelsea are considering a summer move for Barcelona full-back Aleix Vidal. The 27-year-old’s season is over after he dislocated his ankle in a recent league game at Alaves and a summer departure from the Camp Nou looks likely.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is looking to freshen up his back-line ahead of next season and has been linked with several of Europe’s top defenders. Napoli’s Faouzi Ghoulam and Juve’s Alex Sandro have been mentioned in dispatches and now it seems as though the Spanish international is also in the frame.



Vidal has had an unfortunate time since he arrived in the Catalan city in 2015; having initially had to wait to play for the first XI due to the clubs transfer embargo, this season has seen a real upturn in form and a regular starting berth under coach Luis Enrique. His sickening injury two weeks ago has once again de-railed his career with the Blaugrana.