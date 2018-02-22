Chelsea are winless in their last six Premier League meetings with Liverpool (D3 L3). They last had a longer winless run against them in the top-flight between 1985 and 1990 (10 games).



Liverpool have won their last two Premier League games at Stamford Bridge – the only side to win three in a row away at the ground in the competition were Blackburn, between 1993-94 and 1995-96.



Jurgen Klopp has won both of his Premier League visits to Stamford Bridge so far – no opposing manager has ever won their first three visits in the competition.



Both teams have scored in 12 of the last 13 Premier League meetings between these sides, with Chelsea the only side to keep a clean sheet in that run (2-0 at Anfield in April 2014).



Liverpool’s run of 13 league games without a clean sheet against Chelsea is their longest such run against a specific opponent in the top-flight since a streak of 17 against Blackburn (between 1947 and 1995).