Chelsea, Liverpool, Juve target denies Roma agreement
12 February at 18:54Franck Kessie is not aware of any offers from some of Europe’s best clubs, according to an interview he recently released to French magazine SoFoot.
The Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Roma, Juventus and Inter target has been linked with every pretty much every major European club, with his strong start to the season (six Serie A goals) attracting a lot of attention.
“I don’t want to go too fast, he told SoFoot (via Le10Sport), “I don’t know if my club has received any offers.
“I have a deal. We’ll see if we need to discuss things.
“I like Bergamo. The city is welcoming, calm and I like life in Italy, where I’ve been welcomed well”.
This news contrasts with what team-mate Papu Gomez said a few days ago, when he said that he thought that Kessie’ had already sealed a move to Roma.
Kessie’s rise is impressive, and not just because he’s 20, but also because he is playing his first ever Serie A season, having spent last year on loan at Cesena.
“I’ve read some things in the press, I’m very flattered that some clubs of that level are interested in me.
“It proved that I’m having a good season, that I keep improving”.
