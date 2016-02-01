Chelsea, Liverpool target could become the most expensive defender in Premier League history
29 March at 10:16Chelsea and Liverpool are going to sign at least one new defender in the summer and both Premier League giants are being linked with several top players around Europe. One of both teams’ transfer targets is Southampton defensive star Virgil Van Dijk who is having a stunning campaign having started every Premier League game apart from six, one due to a suspension and the last five due to an ankle injury which the 25-year-old should recover from in April.
Van Dijk has emerged as one of the best Premier League defenders this season and British media claims the Dutchman has attracted the interest of both Chelsea and Liverpool. Both the Blues and the Reds, however, will have to deal with the player’s huge price-tag if they are to sign him in the summer.
According to the Mirror, in fact, the Saints will demand over £ 50 million to sign the Dutchman at the end of the season, that would be more than what Manchester City paid to seal the transfer of John Stones last summer when Pep Guardiola who had to invest £ 47.5 million to sign the England International from Everton.
If Southampton’s asking price will be met in the summer, Van Dijk would become the most expensive footballer in the history of the Premier League.
