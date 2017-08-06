AC Milan, Liverpool target: 'I'm staying at Borussia'
06 August at 12:10Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has revealed that he won’t leave Borussia Dortmund.
The Chelsea, Milan and Liverpool star, who reportedly costs more than €100 million, confirmed as much this morning on German radio.
‘No one can say what the future holds. It is true that I talked to BVB before I went on vacation,” he told Welt Am.
‘I told them my thoughts, maybe trying to try something else again. It was open and fair discussions with Michael Zorc and Hans-Joachim Watzke.
‘But none of the clubs that wanted me could make a change. So I’ll stay here. And I like staying here very much. I feel at home in Dortmund.’
The scorer of 85 goals Bundesliga for Borussia Dortmund since joining from Saint-Etienne in 2013, the 28-year-old is considered to be one of the best strikers in the world, and when reports emerged a few months ago that he’d promised his grandfather that he’d move to Real Madrid, speculation went through the roof.
@EdoDalmonte
