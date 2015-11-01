Chelsea, Liverpool target plays down transfer transfer talk

Javier Hernandez, a transfer target of both Chelsea and Liverpool has released an interview with ESPN revealing not to be interested in leaving the Bundesliga either in January or any other time in the future. The Bundesliga giants’ DS Rudi Voller suggested last week that the player could’ve moved to the Stamford Bridge or Anfield Road.



Cicharito, however, has played down transfer talks linking him with a return to the Premier League.



“I’m very happy here and I don’t want to leave the Bundesliga. The experience in Germany is very positive. I’m learning a lot as a footballer and as a man.”



The Mexico star joined Bayer Leverkusen from Manchester United for € 12 million in summer 2015. The former Red Devils’ striker has scored seven goals in 23 appearances so far this season, but plundered 26 in 40 games during his first spell at the club. The 28-year-old front-man has 18 months left in his contract with the Germans.

