Chelsea, Liverpool warned as rival gets green light for Aubameyang
08 December at 12:00Sam Allardyce has taken the reins over at Everton, and, according to the Mirror, his first move will be to make a bold €70 million move to bring Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang over from Borussia Dortmund next summer.
Romelu Lukaku took his 25 goals from 2016-17 to Manchester United during the latest window, and so far, the combination of Wayne Rooney, Gylfi Sigurdsson and Dominic Calvert-Lewin hasn't managed to make up for the loss of the Belgium international.
A woeful start to the campaign saw manager Ronald Koeman sacked, and now Allardyce, whose Toffees sit mid-table after some recent positive results, is already looking to next season and a goals influx in the form of Aubameyang.
The Gabon international already has 19 goals in all competitions for Dortmund, but Everton won't have it easy, as Liverpool and Chelsea are also rumored to be interested in making Aubameyang's Premier League dream come true.
