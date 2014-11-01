Romelu Lukaku’s return to Chelsea is almost a “done deal” and that business will be concluded in the very near future. The 23-year-old Belgian international is currently the Premier Leagues top goalscorer and has been linked with a move away from his current club Everton, for several months now.

Sky Italia (via The Sun) are reporting thatreturn to Chelsea is almost a “done deal” and that business will be concluded in the very near future. The 23-year-old Belgian international is currently the Premier Leagues top goalscorer and has been linked with a move away from his current club Everton, for several months now.

Now it’s understood that a £70 million deal is imminent despite Blues boss Antonio Conte being at odds with his technical director Michael Emanelo over who he wants to bring to Stamford Bridge this summer. The Italian tactician is believed to prefer Real Madrid’s Alvaro Morata whereas Emenalo is convinced Lukaku will be the right fit arguing that his Premier League experience gives him the vote over the Spaniard.



Italian reporter Massimo Marianella is confident the Premier League champions elect will end up with more than just one big name addition to the squad next season stating that; “I think many big players will join Chelsea in the summer as Conte wants the Blues to become credible contenders for the Champions League win. I can say Lukaku’s Chelsea move is almost done deal and reports in England claim Alexis Sanchez will also play for Chelsea next season. Many other players could also arrive [at Chelsea].”