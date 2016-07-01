The Bayern Munich man would have been another full-back addition to Antonio Conte’s squad, the Italian already recruiting the likes of Alex Sandro.

The former Genoa man also revealed that he had had offers from La Liga, although he wouldn’t reveal who had ventured an offer for the 32-year-old.

Speaking to the German press, the Brazilian admitted that "Bayern's bosses know I already had offers from England and Spain before the season started.”

Things have gone better for Rafinha this season: with Philipp Lahm retired and David Alaba injured, he has started five Bundesliga games so far. He only made 20 Buli appearances last season, bringing the possibility of leaving into the picture.

"I have Bayern in my heart and I always give 100 percent -- they can always count on me.

"Therefore, I think those responsible understand that I really want to play, otherwise I will have to think about my future."

​Rafinha added: "I have a very good relationship and contact with the coach [Carlo Ancelotti] and I'm convinced I will get my game time."