Radja Nainggolan and Antonio Rudiger.

According to The Sun , Chelsea are lining up a £70M double raid on Roma this summer for

29-year-old Nainggolan has been on Antonio Conte’s radar ever since his arrival in West London and after reports surfaced on Sunday that his current employers were ready to listen to offers, the Premier League leaders have been put on red alert. They look set to face stiff competition from both AC Milan and Inter who are also chasing his signature which is understood to be valued at £32M.



Conte will also turn his attention to versatile Antonio Rudiger. The 24-year-old German international has turned into one of the best defenders in Serie A and is adept at playing in a back three or as a full-back in a four. Rudiger is another player that has been on the Chelsea radar since last summer.