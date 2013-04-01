Chelsea boss Antonio Conte’s quest to land defensive reinforcements this summer has taken him to Spain and Sporting Gijon’s highly-rated Jorge Mere. The 19-year-old centre-half, who is part of the Spanish Under-21 set-up, has been tipped to lead the full national side for many years to come.





According to the Daily Star, the Premier League leaders face stiff competition from Valencia who remain favourites to sign him but scouts have been in attendance in recent months and Conte is ready to make his challenge. Mere has made over 50 appearances for the club who are currently struggling towards the wrong end of the La Liga table and has a current contract until 2020. Written into this agreement is a £25M release clause although it’s understood Sporting would actually settle for a little less.

Conte is looking long-term and after agreeing to bring Denmark’s Andreas Christensen back from Borussia Moenchengladback this summer, it’s believed the Italian would also like Mere. It’s also understood that if Chelsea win the race for his signature, then the player would be left on-loan at his current club next season to continue his development.