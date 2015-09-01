Chelsea are going to prioritize signing Alexis Sanchez this summer,

Coach Antonio Conte has discussed this with the Chelsea directors, and wants the Chilean to join for next season.

The talks have come in light of Conte’s ongoing negotiations over a new deal, telling Marina Granovskaia and Michael Emenalo that he wants both the Chilean and a left-sided player.

The problem, however, is that Inter would have to shell out something like 10 million a year in order to afford the former Barcelona star, who is also liked by

Sanchez has not got on well with the Gunners of late, with the Chilean being dropped from the recent 3-1 loss to Liverpool and the away trip to Bayern Munich, where the Gunners were beaten 5-1.

Sanchez was later seen smiling on the bench after being subbed off in the return leg, where Arsenal lost 5-1 once again. The former Udinese wonderkid was also reported to have left training after a rough tackle, and needing a talk in the locker room in order to cool tensions.