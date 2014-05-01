It looks like Chelsea are serious about Franck Kessie.

Yesterday’s edition of France Football reveals that the Ivorian star, who has scored six goals for Atalanta this season in Serie A action, is the subject of a

25m bid from the Pensioners.

Conte has always been a keen admirer of Serie A talents, and has also been linked with the likes of Marcos Alonso, Radja Nainggolan and Federico Bernardeschi.

The French magazine had previously revealed that Jose Mourinho of Manchester United had rung Kessie’ in early November.

The 19-year-old returned to Atalanta on loan from Cesena last season to become the youngest player in the Top 5 European league to net six league goals.

He is also wanted by the likes of Juventus, Napoli, Inter and Roma, as well as Bayern Munich.

His director of sport at Cesena, Rino Foschi, had previously said that he wouldn’t have hesitated to recommend Juventus, who have already signed team-mate Mattia Caldara.

It appears, however, that Atalanta are very reluctant to sell any of their crown jewels this year, as they’re on a strong run, in the Top 7 and having previously won eight straight league games.

Kessie’ participation in the upcoming African Cup of Nations isn’t seen as a problem, either.



@EdoDalmonte