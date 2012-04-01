Chelsea make first summer signing as Conte wants a new coaching staff member

Chelsea have completed their first piece of business of the 2017 summer transfer window as they acquired Billy Gilmour (born in 2001) of the Rangers. It was the Scottish club who confirmed the deal earlier on today.



A NEW STAFF MEMBER FOR CONTE ? - He was a candidate to replace Andrea Mandorlini but instead, Genoa decided to hand back their coaching position to Ivan Juric (thus keeping Cristian Stellini in his current position of youth squad coach).



The Genoa youth squad led by Stellini has been doing very well of late and this is why he has been attracting some interest from other clubs.



According to the Repubblica, Antonio Conte would like him to join his coaching staff. He had him as a player back in his Bari coaching days and Stellini was also in Conte's staff at Siena/Juventus. Conte would love him to now join his Chelsea staff ahead of next season. If a concrete offer from Chelsea arrives his way, it will be hard for Stellini to turn it down...