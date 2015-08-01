Hakan Calhanoglu. The portal states that sources close to the 22-year-old Turkish international have confirmed that an bid has been tabled by the Premier League leaders.

Reports from Turkish-football.com claim that Chelsea have made an offer to Bayer Leverkusen for their attacking midfielder. The portal states that sources close to the 22-year-old Turkish international have confirmed that an bid has been tabled by the Premier League leaders.

Calhanoglu has many admirers including Manchester United and these reports suggest that Blues boss Antonio Conte wants to get the deal done to steal a march on their Premier League rivals. With Oscar’s recent departure to China for £60 million, Chelsea are looking to replace him and the young Turk is top of the priority list.



Calhanoglu joined Leverkusen from Hamburg for €14.5 million in 2014 and has another two-and-a-half years left on his current deal. Renowned as a free-kick specialist, the player has scored 26 times for the club and has collected 26 caps for his country. His future now looks set to be in the Premier League.





S.M