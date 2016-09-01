Chelsea make opening bid for Serie A midfield star Franck Kessié
27 January at 19:31Chelsea have made an opening offer to sign Serie A midfield star Franck Kessié from Atalanta. The talented 19-year-old midfielder is a transfer target of the best Premier League clubs and the Blues want to beat their competitors completing the signing of the Ivorian star in the January widow.
Atalanta, however, are unwilling to sell Kessié now as they’ve already freed up enough cash for this transfer window having sold the likes of Robert Gagliardini and Luca Caldara for € 30 and € 25 million to Inter and Juventus respectively. Caldara will remain on loan at the club until the beginning of the 2017/18 campaign.
According to the Daily Star, Chelsea have offered € 31 million for the talented centre midfielder. Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea are also interested in welcoming the player’s services but Chelsea are now leading the race for the promising wonderkid having already opened transfer talks with Atalanta.
Calciomercato.com has exclusively learned that the player’s agent flew to London last week to held transfer talks with Chelsea and other Premier League clubs interested in signing his talented client.
Share on