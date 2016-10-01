Chelsea make opening bid for Serie A midfielder as Conte wants to finalize deal in January
28 December at 21:30Chelsea have made an opening offer to sign Atalanta starlet Franck Kessié, L’Equipe reports. The highly rated 19-year-old midfielder is one of Europe’s most promising midfielders and Atalanta hope that the best clubs out there will start a bidding war to sign him at the end of the current campaign.
Trouble is, Chelsea boss Antonio Conte does not want to wait as much and is willing to finalize the deal during the January transfer widow. Chelsea’s city rivals Tottenham are also preparing an opening offer for KessiE, though the Blues are ready to offer € 25 million to seal the transfer of the former Cesena man who was a target of Juventus a few weeks ago, before the best European clubs entered the race to sign him.
Chelsea are also going to offer the player a €2.5-million-a-year deal, whilst Tottenham’s opening offer to Atalanta is said to be in the region of € 23 million.
Conte wants to sign Kessié now, but the player has just joined his national team Cote d’Ivoire to play the African cup of Nations. In case Chelsea manage to sign Kessie in January, they might have to wait until the end of the competition to see him playing at the Stamford Bridge.
Lorenzo Bettoni @lorebetto
