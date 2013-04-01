Chelsea make opening €60m bid for Serie A top scorer
13 April at 09:57Chelsea have joined Manchester United in race to sign Torino star striker Andrea Belotti who is the Serie A leading scorer alongside AS Roma’s Edin Dzeko with 24 goals. The Italian hit-man has attracted the interest of many top European clubs although Serie A clubs would struggle to sign him as the player’s € 100 million release clause can only be triggered by foreign clubs.
Today’s edition of Tuttosport (via mediagol) claims Chelsea have made an opening bid to sign the 22-year-old. Antonio Conte is reported to have offered € 60 million plus add-ons but the offer was rejected by Torino President Urbano Cairo.
Chelsea will be looking for a new striker in the summer with Romelu Lukaku who is also being linked with a summer move to the Stamford Bridge. The Belgian striker is also a target of Manchester United and Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann is also said to be on the agenda of both the Blues and the Red Devils.
