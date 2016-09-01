Exclusive: Chelsea makes official offer for AS Roma's Emerson

Chelsea have overtaken Liverpool in the race to sign AS Roma's Italian full-back Emerson Palmieri thanks to a first official bid comprizing of €20 million which together with add-ons could rize up to €25 million.



This offer is very close to the €30 million price tag the Giallorossi have set on the player but there is a clear will to wrap up the deal. Juventus and Liverpool have been on touch with the player's agent and as the Bianconeri trail grows cooler the latter trail is far from cooled off completely as Jurgen Klopp's club could come back with a counteroffer to overtake Chelsea.



The Italian-Brazilian player has always expressed a desire to play in the Premier League and with Antonio Conte having identified him as a player he wished to bring in to strengthen his squad and with Jurgen Klopp seemingly fighting him to the finish line to sign the player, it seems that Emerson Palmieri will see his wish come true.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)