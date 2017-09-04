Spurs defender Toby Alderweireld is in high demand, according to the player himself who has reportedly demanded the North London club gives him a significant pay increase or risk seeing him leave the club next year.



The 28-year-old currently earns £50,000 a week under his current deal which expires in 2020 but the centre-half is believed to be growing frustrated at the club’s lack of clarity on a proposed new contract despite his father (who is one of his advisors) and agent Stijn Francis approaching the club in order to discuss a contract extension.





According to The Telegraph , Spurs are only willing to offer a further one-year extension which would include a £25M release clause but Alderweireld is believed to be unwilling to accept these terms with both Chelsea and Manchester City interested in securing his services.

Francis recently commented that; “When you look at Toby’s statistics, they are impressive. Either he deserves an appropriate contract, or else he should be given a transfer. Seven or eight big European clubs are interested in signing him. There are not many central defenders around who can play like he can. But these clubs will have to negotiate with Tottenham’s chairman, Daniel Levy.”