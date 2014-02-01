Ben Gibson. The 24-year-old has been a shining light in an otherwise disappointing season for Middlesbrough and his future looks certain to be away from the Riverside next term.

Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool have all had scouts observing the player this season and who was rewarded for some outstanding displays by getting a call-up to the England side for Sunday’s World Cup qualifier against Lithuania.



The Teesiders are desperate to keep hold of their star player but as they head towards a quick return to the Championship, it seems as though they will have to accept the fact that he will depart and cash in whilst his stock is rising.



High quality centre-halves look to be in short supply so when one becomes available, it’s sure to set off a frantic race to secure their services; Gibson looks to have already fired the starting gun in that race.