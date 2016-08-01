Chelsea, Man City target N’Zonzi ‘flattered’ by Barcelona interest

No secret that Sevilla centre midfielder Steven N’Zonzi is one of the most wanted footballers in Europe. The 28-year-old midfielder has been linked with moves to Juventus, Chelsea, Barcelona and Manchester City and has a release clause of € 30 million which he has recently refused to raise, rejecting his club’s contract extension offer.



Talking to football website four Four Two, N’Zonzi has revealed to be flattered by the interest of the LaLiga giants.



“The interest of Barcelona is a honour for me. There is nothing concrete at the moment, just transfer speculations. There are also some Premier League clubs interested in signing me and having many clubs following my performances means that I’m doing pretty well. I want to repeat, however, that I’m happy at Sevilla.”



N’Zonzi’s is contracted with Sevilla until June 2019. He has recently rejected a contract offer coming from his club, but despite that the player claims to be happy in Andalusia at the moment. Let’s see if any of the clubs interested decide to meet his release clause in January as Sevilla are not open to sell him for less than that fee.

