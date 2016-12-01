Chelsea & Man City to make January AC Milan Bonucci bid?

The Italian version Goal.com report that Premier League giants Chelsea and Manchester City could engage in a bidding war over AC Milan's Italian international defender Leonardo Bonucci.



According to the report, no offer has arrived yet for the former Juventus defender who left the Bianconeri this past summer for a reported fee of €42 million to sign for the Rossoneri becoming their marquee signing of the summer.



However, Bonucci's start to his Rossoneri career has been anything but a success as he has been heavily criticised for giving many poor performances and not been able to fill the leader role he was designated with when being appointed the team's captain.



Given that AC Milan will almost certainly end up outside of the Serie A's top 4 and thus a place in next seasons Champions League, the Rossoneri will almost certainly have to cash in on one big name player. The club have made it clear that they wish to hang on to Giggio Donnarumma so Bonucci could be the necessary sacrifice.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)