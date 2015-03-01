Chelsea, Man United target prefers Premier League over Serie A
24 March at 13:39Atalanta star Franck Kessie’ is reported to prefer the Premier League.
The report by Tuttosport will leave fans of Napoli, Roma and the traditional big three (especially Juventus?) disappointed, as the Ivorian has the pick of the litter.
His agent recently revealed that “there are at least 20 clubs monitoring Kessié”, and the British press followed up by confirming that Chelsea and Manchester United were already talking to the 20-year-old’s agent.
In fact, the two premier League giants are ready to spend €35 million on the teenager, who has scored 6 goals and provided 2 assists as Atalanta have played a remarkable season.
Kessie’ has been heavily linked to Roma since the beginning of the season, with even team-mate Papu Gomez claiming that, as far as he knew, the Ivorian would be heading for the capital in the summer.
It turns out that the 29-year-old may not have known a lot in the first place. Kessie’ has always had a particular fondness for the Premier League, and he may see his wish come true soon.
Go to comments