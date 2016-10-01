Chelsea, Man United target available in January for €60m
30 December at 11:00Alex Sandro could leave Juventus if a €60 million offer is made for his services, according to the Turinese daily Tuttosport.
The Brazilian has not been playing well since his move to Chelsea in the summer fell through. It was being negotiated at a similar price for the former Porto man, who moved to the J Stadium in 2015.
With the transfer window opening in a few days, Juventus may make the decision to pull the trigger before their player devalues even further: the Brazilian has gone from being one of the best full-backs in Europe (supposedly) to being benched by the Bianconeri, with the previously-unfancied Kwadwo Asamoah replacing him.
Sandro would be useful both to Chelsea and Manchester United, the latter looking for a name to finally solve their problems at left-back, where a converted Ashley Young is doing the rounds.
Chelsea, for their part, would want an alternative to Marcos Alonso.
