Chelsea, Man United target has not moved to Roma, club says
07 February at 22:20Roma have denied that Franck Kessie’ has already joined the club.
Team-mate Alejandro “Papu” Gomez had previously said that Kessie’ was going to Roma anyway, indicating that any further speculation was pointless.
This jarred with reports we’d read in recent days, including one that had La Lupa offering €25 million and two youth prospects for the 20-year-old.
The Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Juventus and Inter has, according to our sources, recently been linked with AC Milan, who met agent George Atananga today.
“No, that’s not the case,” director of Sport Frederic Massara confirmed to Premium Sport (via Football Italia), “Kessie is an Atalanta player, a very good player who has received attention from big clubs, but Atalanta have no intention of selling and are holding on tight.
“Our objective is to be competitive all the way. We know it’s difficult to be at Juve’s level, but we want to be competitive to the end.”
