Chelsea, Man Utd and City are planning to raid Barca academy
14 December at 12:10Barcelona’s famed academy La Masia has produced some of the greatest footballing talent the world has ever known. It’s no surprise that it also attracts some of the biggest clubs looking to poach the next generation of talent.
The latest example comes from the Premier League as four clubs are looking to pry teenagers away from the Catalan capital. According to Mundo Deportivo, Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City, and Arsenal are making aggressive pushes to bring precocious footballers to England.
Among the most coveted children are goalkeeper Ramon Vila, defender Joel Lopez, midfielders Álex Rico and Nico González, winger Robert Navarro and strikers Ansu Fati , Pablo Moreno and Jaume Jardí. Additionally, Ilaix is high on those teams’ lists, but he can’t play in England until 2019.
Of those, Nico González seems to be the highest priority. Last season he decided to stay at Barcelona despite having his father, former player Fran González, arrange a training trial at Manchester City. The 'Cityzens' still want him, but the best offers are coming from London. Arsenal and Chelsea are very aware of the talented midfielder who has grown dramatically of late.
