Chelsea, Man Utd and City targets ‘set for Napoli exit’

Serie A giants Napoli could be willing to sell three of their most prized assets in the upcoming summer transfer window, a report from CalcioNews24 states.



The partenopei are currently second in the Serie A table, four points off table-topping Juventus, who picked up an thrilling 3-2 win over Inter this past week. The frustration increased at the Naples based club when they sustained a 3-0 loss to Fiorentina, dampening their hopes of winning the Scudetto under the tutelage of Maurizio Sarri, as a Giovanni Simeone brace left their hopes hanging by a thread.



CalcioNews24 believe that the defeat to La Viola will force the club into selling their three top players as they look to earn more money for the upcoming summer transfer window. The three players are Kalidou Koulibaly, Dries Mertens are Jorginho.



With Chelsea interested in Koulibaly, Napoli are likely to earn about 60 million euros from the sale of the defender and while he is the one out of the three that Napoli are least willing to let go, with Jorginho a target for the two Manchester clubs of England.



The Brazil-born Italian midfielder is rated at about 50 million euros by the partenopei and an offer is likely to arrive in the summer. It could be possible that only one out of Jorginho and Koulibaly get sold, but recent reports suggest both are at equal risk of leaving the Naples.



Mertens, on the other hand, is a popular figure in the Premier League and China and has a release clause of just 28 million euros. It is believed that if not English clubs or Chinese clubs, rich clubs in Asia can certainly make a move for the Belgian forward.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)