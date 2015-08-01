Chelsea & Man Utd hopes as Juventus have their hands on Alex Sandro's replacement

As previously reported Alex Sandro could leave Juventus at the end of this season. Last summer the Brazilian defender agreed financial terms with Chelsea but Juventus clocked a transfer after having sold Leonardo Bonucci to AC Milan and Dani Alves to PSG.



At the end of the season or maybe even this January, Chelsea will be coming back only this time joined by José Mourinho's Manchester United. Juventus are already looking to the future by having identified two candidates to replace him, namely Wendell and Emerson Palmieri.



However, last summer Bianconeri CEO Marotta had already wrapped up the transfer for Spinazzola from Atalanta who has spent two years on loan with Atalanta but will join the Bianconeri at the end of the season.



Chelsea lead the race due to they already having an agreement with the player but José Mourinho has not given up and has been able to convince players before.

Nima Tavallaey roodsari (@NimaTavRood)