Reports in Corriere della Sera state that Chelsea and Manchester United are set for a summer bidding war for Croatian midfielder. Only last month, United boss Jose Mourinho made a trip to Zagreb to see the player in action for his country and to meet representatives who he hoped would help broker a deal to bring him to Old Trafford.

Now, the Italian journal writes that the Premier League leaders have entered the race for the man believed to be worth around £55M. The 28-year-old has been in superb form for Inter this season and was a scorer in their 5-4 defeat to Fiorentina last weekend.



Inter owners The Suning Group are planning a major overhaul of the squad at the end of the season and being bound by FIFA Financial Fair-Play, may look to cash-in on one of their high-profile stars. Perisic has netted 10 times this season and has been one of the Nerazzurri’s stand-out performers in an otherwise disappointing campaign.