Reports in Tuttosport suggest that an Italian striker has become the main focus of attention for both Chelsea and Manchester United. The first name that would come to mind would be Torino star Andrea Belotti who has been linked with both clubs over the past few months.



The journal however, understands that the man at the centre of the attention is not Belotti, but his Italy international team-mate Federico Bernardeschi, currently plying his trade in Tuscany at Fiorentina.



The 23-year-old has been on Chelsea boss Antonio Conte’s radar since his arrival at Stamford Bridge and now it’s believed that his opposite number at United, Jose Mourinho, has also entered the race for a player still undecided about his future at the Stadio Artemio Franchi.

