Chelsea & Man Utd linked with stunning move for Fiorentina star
27 May at 20:35
Reports in Tuttosport suggest that an Italian striker has become the main focus of attention for both Chelsea and Manchester United. The first name that would come to mind would be Torino star Andrea Belotti who has been linked with both clubs over the past few months.
The journal however, understands that the man at the centre of the attention is not Belotti, but his Italy international team-mate Federico Bernardeschi, currently plying his trade in Tuscany at Fiorentina.
The 23-year-old has been on Chelsea boss Antonio Conte’s radar since his arrival at Stamford Bridge and now it’s believed that his opposite number at United, Jose Mourinho, has also entered the race for a player still undecided about his future at the Stadio Artemio Franchi.
Only this week, reports have emerged that the youngster is set to sit down with club bosses to open discussions on a possible new contract but aware of the Premier League giants lurking in the background, Bernardeschi may see his future away from the club where he has been since 2003.
