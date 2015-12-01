Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde has been told he needs to trim the books at the Camp Nou this summer. Despite collecting nearly £200M from the sale of Brazilian superstar Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain, club chiefs need to cut their payroll and one of the players that will be heading out of the club is Portuguese midfielder Andre Gomes.





The 24-year-old has struggled to hold down a starting berth since his arrival last summer from Benfica and Don Balon claims that Valverde has told the player he will not figure in his plans this season.

The new Spanish season kicks-off this weekend with Barcelona still hunting down Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho and Borussia Dortmund’s Ousmane Dembele. Gomes is slipping further down the pecking order at the Camp Nou and he, along with centre-half Marlon Santos, striker Paco Alcacer and midfielder Rafinha, are heading towards a summer exit.