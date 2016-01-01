There looks set to be a titanic tussle this summer featuring Premier League champions Chelsea, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain for highly rated Brazilian midfielder Thiago Maia.





In an exclusive today, Sunsport writes that the 20-year-old Santos star, who featured heavily in last summer’s Olympic Games when his country claimed gold, is set to leave his homeland this summer and make his dream move to Europe.

The player’s current market value is understood to be just £16M as the battle to sign him begins in earnest. The Parisian’s are resigned to losing Italian midfielder Marco Verratti this summer and have targeted Maia as his potential successor whilst both United and Chelsea are loking to bolster their respective central areas.



Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho is understood to have told the club’s power brokers that he wants two world class midfielders to arrive this summer with Antonio Conte looking for a potential replacement for Cesc Fabregas.