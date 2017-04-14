Chelsea & Man Utd target agrees deal to join Roma - the details
14 April at 17:30
According to Corriere dello Sport, Roma have won the race to sign Atalanta midfielder Franck Kessie. The 20-year-old Ivorian midfielder has been one of the biggest names on the transfer window since the turn of the year with a host of clubs chasing down his signature.
Chelsea and Manchester United were known admirers of the player with Blues boss Antonio Conte reportedly already having tabled a bid of €20M for the player. In Italy, both Juventus and Inter were monitoring the situation but the journal states that it’s Roma who have managed to secure a pre-contract agreement for €28M with two players from the Giallorossi’s primavera squad heading in the opposite direction.
After yesterday’s story stating that the capital club are now ready to listen to offers for Belgian midfielder Radja Nainggolan, Kessie’s capture will be seen as the start of a rebuilding process with Sassuolo’s Lorenzo Pellegrini ( a former Roma youth player) thought to be the next player to arrive at the Stadio Olimpico this summer.
