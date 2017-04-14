Franck Kessie. The 20-year-old Ivorian midfielder has been one of the biggest names on the transfer window since the turn of the year with a host of clubs chasing down his signature.

According to Corriere dello Sport , Roma have won the race to sign Atalanta midfielder. The 20-year-old Ivorian midfielder has been one of the biggest names on the transfer window since the turn of the year with a host of clubs chasing down his signature.

Chelsea and Manchester United were known admirers of the player with Blues boss Antonio Conte reportedly already having tabled a bid of €20M for the player. In Italy, both Juventus and Inter were monitoring the situation but the journal states that it’s Roma who have managed to secure a pre-contract agreement for €28M with two players from the Giallorossi’s primavera squad heading in the opposite direction.

