

One of the hottest names on this summer’s transfer window has told Italian TV that he believes he’s not worth the reported amount clubs are willing to pay. Torino striker Andrea Belotti was speaking to Mediaset about the rumours on a potential £84M move to the Premier League next season with both Chelsea and Manchester United reportedly ready to spend big money to bring the Italian international to England.

Belotti however, was playing down the stories and when asked about the transfer fee and whether he thought it was justified he explained that; “To be honest, no. But given the way the transfer market has developed, increasingly ridiculous sums are being spent. The cost of players has gone up far too much.”



The 23-year-old has come a long way since making the move north from Palermo for just £6M two years ago. He currently sits at the top of the Serie A goalscoring charts and has some of Europe’s biggest clubs courting his signature.