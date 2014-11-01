Chelsea, Man Utd target Manolas not leaving AS Roma in January

AS Roma centre-half Kostas Manolas won’t be leaving the club in the January transfer window. The Greek defender is a transfer target of Chelsea and Manchester United (as well as Inter), but he’s not going to negotiate a transfer before the end of the season.



Manolas is among the giallorossi stars to have attracted the interest of many top European clubs. Edin Dzeko, Radja Nainggolan, Antonio Rudiger and Kevin Strootman are also being targeted by some of the best football clubs out there but they’ve all decided not to leave the club in January to pursuit the dream of a Serie A title with their club.



AS Roma’s financial situation may force the Serie A giants to sell one of their stars in the summer. Before that moment, however, nobody of their stars will be leaving the Olimpico as their common target is to reach and leapfrog Juventus on top of the league table. It will be hard, but not impossible as the bianconeri are only one point ahead of them, although Max Allegri’s side have one match in hand.



