Chelsea, Man Utd target says he’s not worth €100m

Chelsea and Manchester United will be looking to sign one new striker next summer and both Premier League clubs have apparently set their sights on Torino star Andrea Belotti. The Italian star has a € 100 million release clause included in his contract and Torino are reportedly not going to sell the 22-year-old for less than his release fee.



Talking to Italian TV program Tiki Taka on Monday night, however, Belotti said he’s not worth € 100 million.



“Honestly I don’t think I’m worth as much”, Belotti said.



“In the modern market there are ridiculous fees, players cost too much nowadays.”

The Italian has been tipped to become the next Hernan Crespo but the striker believes the comparison is inappropriate, at least for now.



“Crespo achieved so many good results in his career, I’ve done nothing so far, I still have everything to prove. My competitors to become this year’s Serie A best scorer are all very strong, they can score three goals in every game.”



“[Milan legend] Shevchenko was my idol, both on and off the pitch. The best defender I’ve ever faced? Chiellini, for sure, he’s one of the toughest out there even if Bonucci is another great centre-back.”

