England defenderwill not decide on his future until the end of the season. The Sun reports that the 24-year-old Burnley full-back, who is a target for both Chelsea and Manchester United this summer, will wait until the end of the campaign before deciding his next move.

Keane was nurtured in the youth academy at Old Trafford before he was off-loaded to The Clarets (who host the Red Devils at Turf Moor this afternoon) in a cut-price deal in 2015. Recent reports claim that his current market-value is around £28M and that his former club head s the race to sign him this summer.



Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has also expressed his admiration for the player who was born just up the road from Old Trafford in Stockport. Speaking ahead of today’s clash Keane explained that; ““I don’t think any decisions will be taken until after the season. I have a job to do for Burnley. I won’t let things distract me.”