Neymar this summer. The 25-year-old has a release clause in his current deal at Barcelona of £170 million and despite the Catalan giants being desperate to hold on to him, it’s understood that the Premier League duo have both agreed to meet their demands in an attempt to bring him to England.

The Sunday Times (via The Mirror) claims that both Chelsea and Manchester United will go head to head to try to sign Brazilian superstarthis summer. The 25-year-old has a release clause in his current deal at Barcelona of £170 million and despite the Catalan giants being desperate to hold on to him, it’s understood that the Premier League duo have both agreed to meet their demands in an attempt to bring him to England.

The player has already expressed his desire to play in the Premier League which has sparked furious rumours that a shock departure from the Camp Nou could be imminent. Neymar has been is sparkling form this season for both club and country, helping the Seleção to become the first nation to qualify for next summer’s World Cup in Russia.



Both Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho have set out their transfer strategies ahead of next term with the Brazilian superstar topping both wish-lists.