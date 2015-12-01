Claudio Marchisio. The 31-year-old has emerged as a surprise target for the two Premier League giants with the journal suggesting Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has already made contact with the player.

According to Turin based sports daily Tuttosport (via Talksport) both Chelsea and Manchester United are preparing to make a summer move for Juventus and Italy midfielder. The 31-year-old has emerged as a surprise target for the two Premier League giants with the journal suggesting Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has already made contact with the player.

The Italian tactician had Marchisio under his charge during his time with the Old Lady and is aware of the player’s immense quality. His counterpart at Old Trafford, Jose Mourinho, wants the seasoned international to link up with his former Juve team-mate Paul Pogba; the two players formed a formidable partnership in Turin and the Portuguese coach wants to try to repeat this in Manchester.



Injuries have played a big part in Marchisio missing large swathes of the current campaign but when he’s fit, he remains one of the best central midfielders in world football.