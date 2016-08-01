According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, there a could be a three-way Premier League fight for Inter’s attacking midfielder Ivan Perisic. The 27-year-old Croatian international is reportedly on the radar of Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool who may all look to try to capture his signature in the summer.



Perisic arrived I n Italy from Wolfsburg in the summer of 2015 for a bargain €16 million and should the Nerazzurri decide to off-load him at the end of the season, his market value is now believed to be worth in excess of €35 million. Inter’s new owners The Suning Group would be reluctant to lose one of their star players but bound by the restrictions of Financial Fair-Play, it could be seen as a fantastic piece of business.



The Croat has been in sparkling form this season and has already chipped in with 7 goals as the Italian giants try to get back amongst Europe’s elite next season by qualifying for the Champions League.