French striking sensation open to a summer move to Chelsea or Manchester United
03 March at 13:30
Young French striking sensation Moussa Dembele has hinted that he wants a move away from Celtic in the summer. The 20-year-old has been in devastating form this season for the Glasgow giants which have prompted reports of offers from some of the Premier League biggest clubs.
Chelsea and Spurs have already been linked with the £40 million rated player and Manchester United also look set to add him to their summer wish-list. The player is understood to want to make the most of his current high profile to secure a big money move to a top English club.
According to reports from Goal.com, the problem for the youngster is that all his possible suitors are unsure whether they can justify spending a huge outlay on a player who has yet to prove his ability consistently at the highest level. Dembele’s desire to play regular first-team football may also be a stumbling block with both the Red Devils and Chelsea unable to guarantee the youngster a regular starting-berth.
