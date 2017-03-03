Young French striking sensation Moussa Dembele has hinted that he wants a move away from Celtic in the summer. The 20-year-old has been in devastating form this season for the Glasgow giants which have prompted reports of offers from some of the Premier League biggest clubs.



Chelsea and Spurs have already been linked with the £40 million rated player and Manchester United also look set to add him to their summer wish-list. The player is understood to want to make the most of his current high profile to secure a big money move to a top English club.

