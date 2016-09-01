One of both Chelsea and Manchester United’s January transfer targets will not be moving from his current club. Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko will remain in the principality and commit himself to a new contract at the club.





The Daily Express reports that in an interview with Canal +, Vice-President Vadim Vasilyev has stated that the highly-rated 22-year-old Frenchman will sign a new deal after agreeing fresh personal terms with the Ligue 1 side. Talking to the TV channel he explained that; “I've just extended Fabinho's contract, and we're doing the same with [Thomas] Lemar, Bakayoko and [Valere] Germain.”

This will come as blow to the Premier League duo who looked set to get involved in a £40 million tug-of-war to try to bring the French international to England. Bakayoko has made 17 appearances for the club and still has two-and-a-half years left on his existing deal. The youngster has gained rave reviews after some outstanding performances both domestically and in the Champions League this season.